Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) counted 100% of the electronic protocols on early parliamentary elections to the Supreme Rada from precinct election commissions.

Report informs referring to "UNIAN", 22,41% people voted for "People's Front" Party. "Peter Poroshenko Block" Party polled 21.81% of the votes, "Samopomich" union - 10.97%, "Opposition bloc" - 9.43%, "Radical Party" - 7.44% and "Batkivshina" Party polled 5.68% of the votes.

"Freedom" ("Svoboda") polled 4.71% of the votes, but it was not included in the parliament.