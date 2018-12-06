UK suspends issuance of investor visas

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ The UK government has decided to suspend the issuance of investor visas from December 7. Report informs citing the Russia Today that the move comes as part of the combat against organized crime and money laundering.

Tier-1 visas allow people to receive a residence permit in the UK in exchange for an investment of £ 2m in the country's economy. Depending on the amount of the investment, the application can be submitted after five years, three or two years.

At the end of March, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs would study the process of issuing visas for investors, including those received by wealthy people.