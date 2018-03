Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ A man has opened fire in a parking lot of a supermarket in Yvelines, northern France, seriously wounding two people.

Report informs referring to the TASS, the victims, a man in his sixties and a 50-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital.

RAID, an elite police unit of the country, is investigating the incident.

The reason of shooting is still unknown.