Two people killed in shooting after parade in US

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ A shooting after a Mardi Gras parade in Pass Christian killed two men and wounded four other people Sunday, south Mississippi authorities said.

Report informs referring to the CNN channel, Carlos Bates, 29, of Gulfport, and Isiah Major III, 43, of Bay St. Louis both died at the scene, Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove told local news media. The victims' hometowns are near Pass Christian on Mississippi's Gulf Coast.

Four other people were hospitalized, Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks told the Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/20PHjO1) and WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/1nRDMjF).

Police received a call about a fight shortly after the last parade unit completed the route, and officers learned shots had been fired, Hendricks told the newspaper.

The shooting occurred about two blocks north of the parade route in Pass Christian (kris-TYANH), a coastal city of 5,300 about 45 miles from New Orleans.

Police conducts their investigation.