Two killed in clashes after impeachment of Pak Keng Hee in Seoul

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were killed in the clashes in the center of Seoul after the President Park Geun-hye removed from office, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

One of the dead - a 72-year-old man, received multiple head injuries and died. Apparently, he belonged to the supporters of the ex-president.

Supporters of the retired South Korean president Pak Kun Hye began beating journalists who covered the Constitutional Court in Seoul. In particular, the head trauma was received by operator of Kyodo agency.

Park Geun-hye has become the first democratically elected South Korean president to be forced from office, after the country’s constitutional court upheld aparliamentary vote to impeach herover a corruption and cronyism scandal that could see her face criminal charges. Earlier, despite the corruption scandal, the prosecutor's office could not initiate a criminal case against Pak Kun Hye because of her presidential immunity. After her removal, one can not exclude the attention of Pak Kun Hye from the side of the investigation.

South Korea now has 60 days to elect a new leader after the court’s eight justices unanimously supported the impeachment motion, passed overwhelmingly in December by the national assembly, whichaccused Park of extortion, bribery, abuse of power and leaking government secrets.

At present, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is acting head of state.