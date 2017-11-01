Two gas pipelines damaged in Crimea

© Sputnik/ Евгений Биятов

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The second medium-pressure gas pipeline was damaged in the area of Zaprudnoye village, Crimea.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, said the head of company "Krymgazseti" Sergey Tarasov.

"The nature of the damage suggests that it could also be a sabotage," he said.

According to him, at the moment the type of damage is being investigated.

Earlier, the head of "Krymgazseti" stated about undermining of another gas pipeline in the Crimea.