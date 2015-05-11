Two dozen Armenians in California could face prison for numerous charges

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor's Office for the Northern District of California opened criminal case against 33 people, including two dozen Armenian. Accusations extend from the illicit trade in drugs and theft of personal data to the assassination attempt.

Report informs referring to ArmToday, if their guilt will be proven in court, they could face from 35 up to 95 years in prison.

Are Karapetyan and Gevorg Ter-Mkrtchyan, are key figures in the group, that could face life in jail.