Two dead at Seattle shooting Tuesday

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Three women and two men were shot - with two people killed - at a Sodo homeless encampment Tuesday night in what a police source said appeared to be a personal dispute among people who knew each other, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Police were searching for two men in connection with the shooting near Airport Way South and South Atlantic Street, after a search using a helicopter, SWAT team and police dogs wasn’t successful. Assistant Chief Robert Merner said the shooting at the longstanding encampment didn’t appear to be random: “We have reason to believe it was very targeted.”

Two men apparently carried out the 7:15 p.m. attack at an area known as “The Jungle,” with none in custody, the source said, adding that police were interviewing witnesses to confirm that as they searched for suspects.

One woman was dead at the scene, and a man died at Harborview Medical Center. A man and two women were in critical condition and in surgery Tuesday night, a hospital spokeswoman said.