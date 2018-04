Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people were killed and injured Wednesday in two bomb blasts in Baghdad, Report informs citing the Iraqinews.com.

Security source said three people were wounded in an explosion in the northern Iraqi suburb of Al-Tarmiyah.

“Also, one person was killed and four others were wounded after a bomb exploded at Al-Mada’in district in Baghdad,” the source said.