 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two blasts kill 40 people in Somalia

    A female suicide bomber detonated her explosives at a restaurant in Baidoa, and a car bomb exploded near a crowded pharmacy

    Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two bombings in south-central Somalia have killed at least 40 people and injured 70 others.

    The bombings happened in the town of Baidoa, a key location in the African Union's fight against Al-Shabaab.

    A female suicide bomber detonated her explosives at a restaurant in Baidoa, and a car bomb exploded near a crowded pharmacy, Report informs a source with knowledge of the attacks told CNN.

    The blasts in the remote town follow a pair of attacks Friday in a popular park in downtown Mogadishu and a restaurant there.

    Al-Shabaab is the Islamist extremist group that has been terrorizing Somalia and neighboring nations for years.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi