Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Türkiye unlikely to meet deadline for joining SAFE program, EU official says

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 17:20
    Türkiye unlikely to meet deadline for joining SAFE program, EU official says

    Türkiye and South Korea will not be able to meet the deadline for joining the European Union's defense program SAFE (Security Action for Europe), European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during a briefing in Brussels, responding to a question from Report.

    The deadline for completing negotiations and submitting project proposals for participation is November 30.

    "Both South Korea and Türkiye are not EU members, but we did receive official requests from them to join SAFE. The Commission is still reviewing both requests," Regnier stated.

    According to him, ongoing negotiations on joining the initiative are currently taking place with the United Kingdom and Canada.

    "We remain fully committed to implementing our ambitious security and defence partnership with the UK. Canada is also actively engaged in talks with the EU, and we hope to finalize an agreement with them by Sunday (November 30)," he added.

    SAFE is designed to accelerate joint defence development and procurement within the European Union and its closest partners.

    Several EU countries - primarily Germany - consider Türkiye's participation important. However, a European Commission source familiar with the situation told Report that Greece and Cyprus oppose Türkiye's inclusion in the program. According to the source, Germany's attempts to persuade Greece have been unsuccessful.

    Turkiye South Korea European Commission Thomas Regnier SAFE
    ЕС: Турция не успеет подключиться к программе SAFE

    Latest News

    17:45

    International action plan on digital development adopted in Baku

    ICT
    17:37
    Photo

    Egypt may assist Azerbaijan in combating mine threats

    Domestic policy
    17:20

    Türkiye unlikely to meet deadline for joining SAFE program, EU official says

    Other countries
    17:14

    Azerbaijan, Sweden discuss cooperation in tax administration

    Business
    17:13

    Azerpambig earned over $33 million in export revenues for 10 months

    AIC
    16:58
    Photo

    Papoyan announces meeting with Azerbaijan's agriculture minister in Istanbul

    Region
    16:51
    Photo

    Azerbaijan musical theater unveils 'You Are the King!' as Broadway-level extravaganza

    Other
    16:34

    Hikmat Hajiyev meets with ambassadors of NATO member states in Brussels

    Foreign policy
    16:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's IRIA signs memorandum with Kazakhstan's Astana Hub

    ICT
    All News Feed