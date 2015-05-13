Turkish Premier: We must not forget about suffering of Crimea people

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Ukraine must be supported so that it can ensure the safety of its people. Stretching out a helping hand, we should not forget about the suffering, especially the Crimean people."

Report informs citing Russian TASS, the Prime Minister of Turkey, Ahmet Davutoglu said making a welcome speech at the opening of the summit of foreign ministers of NATO in the Turkey's Belek (Antalya Province).

He also called joining of Crimea to Russia "illegal and totally unacceptable."

"It's very important for us to keep contacts with Crimean Tatars, and to prevent their isolation", said Turkish Prime Minister.