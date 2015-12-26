Turkish police detain former rector due to links with Gülenist terror organization

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former rector of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Sedat Laçiner has been detained in northwestern Turkey’s Çanakkale province in connection with a probe into the“parallel state” group, Report informs referring to the Turkish media, police sources said December 26.

According to the sources, police launched an operation at different addresses in the province early morning and detained Laçiner and many other businessmen.

U.S.-based Islamic scholar Fethullah Gülen is the top suspect in numerous cases involving the “Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ)/Parallel State Structure (PDY),” an alleged organization led by him, which both Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) accuse of exploiting the judiciary andstate institutions to achieve their goals.

Since early 2014, investigations intothe parallel state have seen hundreds of civil servants, including police and public prosecutors, arrested or reassigned.