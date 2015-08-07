Turkish police conduct anti-terror raids in Ankara

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish security forces have carried out an early-morning anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara against Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) suspects, Report informs referring to Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to police sources, squads from Ankara Provincial Gendarmerie Command conducted simultaneous raids on five different locations on Friday, targeting the "urban organization of the PKK", which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

Friday's raids followed a wave of similar anti-terror operations by Istanbul police on Thursday in the city's Umraniye district targeting supporters of Daesh, the PKK and the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) after police defused a bomb in the Okmeydani district late on Wednesday.

Turkish security forces have detained more than 1,300 suspects nationwide since July 24, according to the prime minister's office.

The recent counter-terrorism crackdown came after the country's southeastern border regions were hit by a series of attacks which started in Sanliurfa with a July 20 suicide bombing blamed on Daesh that killed 32 people, plus the fatal shooting of two police officers -- claimed by the PKK -- two days later.