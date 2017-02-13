 Top
    Turkey detained 70 suspects in counter-terror operation

    Law-enforcement agencies are continuing measures to take 34 suspects

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Large-scale counter terror operation was launched in Turkey against terrorist PKK group.

    Report informs citing Habertürk.

    According to information, air supported operation was conducted in Istanbul. 70 people detained as suspects in operations by security and law-enforcement agencies.

    During the operation, various firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, as well as encryption of digital materials with organizational documents were confiscated. The information declares that as a result of the operation, a number of terrorist attacks by PKK group in near future prevented.

    Law-enforcement agencies are continuing measures to detain 34 suspects.

