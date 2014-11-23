Tunisia holds first post-revolution presidential poll

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tunisians are voting in the country's first presidential election since the 2011 "Arab Spring" that triggered uprisings across the region.

More than 25 candidates are in the race, but incumbent Moncef Marzouki and anti-Islamist leader Beji Caid Essebsi are widely seen as the favourites, informs Report citing BBC News.

The poll forms part of a political transition after the revolution that ousted Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

A parliamentary vote was held in October.

Tunisia - seen as the birthplace of the Arab Spring - is considered to have had the most successful outcome, with relatively low levels of violence.

Sunday's election will deliver the country's first directly elected leader since the removal of Mr Ben Ali. Most polling stations were opening at 08:00 (07:00 GMT) and due to close 10 hours later.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a run-off round will be held on 31 December.