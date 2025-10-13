Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia that he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow doesn't settle its war there soon - suggesting that he could be ready to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's government using a key weapons system, Report informs via AP.

    "I might say, 'Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I'm going to send them Tomahawks'," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Israel. "The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that."

    Trump also said, "I might tell them that if the war is not settled -- that we may very well." He added, "We may not, but we may do it. I think it's appropriate to bring up."

    Tramp: Putin Ukrayna ilə münaqişəni həll etməsə bu, onun üçün pis olacaq
    Трамп пригрозил Путину последствиями, если конфликт с Украиной не будет урегулирован

