    Other countries
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 09:24
    Trump to deliver announcement from Oval Office today

    US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement in the Oval Office at 2:00 pm local time (11:00 pm Baku time), according to the daily agenda released by the White House.

    Report informs that the schedule does not disclose the topic of the president's upcoming statement. Earlier in the day, at 11:30 am local time (8:30 pm Baku time), Trump is expected to convene another meeting of his cabinet.

    Donald Trump Oval Office meeting
    Трамп выступит в Белом доме с объявлением 2 декабря

