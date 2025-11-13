Trump signs funding bill to end government shutdown
Other countries
- 13 November, 2025
- 08:08
President Donald Trump has signed the government funding bill, marking the official end of the longest government shutdown in US history, Report informs via CNN.
The bill landed on the president's desk after the House voted tonight to approve the measure.
Nearly every Republican in the House - along with a handful of Democrats - voted for the bill, which sets up a new funding cliff in Congress on January 30, but some critical programs ensnared in the recent shutdown will be immune from future political fights as the bill provides funding for a few key agencies through the remainder of fiscal year 2026.
Latest News
09:03
Italian newspaper refuses to publish Russian FM Lavrov's interviewMedia
08:57
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2025)Finance
08:43
Photo
Baku Hub announces implementation of projects in countries most sensitive to climate changeEcology
08:36
Photo
Azerbaijan, WB mull new project in agriculture, irrigationAIC
08:26
US Department of Energy reveals oil production forecast in Azerbaijan for 2026Energy
08:18
Fragments of Turkish Air Force plane crashed in Georgia to be examined at base in KayseriRegion
08:08
Trump signs funding bill to end government shutdownOther countries
08:00
US Congress passes bill to end longest government shutdown historyOther countries
20:59
Photo