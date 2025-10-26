Trump says will be ready to meet Putin if confident of deal
Other countries
- 26 October, 2025
- 17:30
US President Donald Trump said he would be ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if he were confident of a deal on Ukraine, Report informs.
"I've got to know that we're going to make a deal," the American leader said, answering a question about the circumstances under which he would be willing to meet with Putin. Trump spoke with White House press pool reporters aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha en route to Malaysia.
Trump expressed disappointment with the progress of the peace process in Ukraine, while noting that he "has always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin."
Other countries
