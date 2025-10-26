Trump says will be ready to meet Putin if confident of deal

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Other countries
    26 October, 2025
    17:30
    US President Donald Trump said he would be ready to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin if he were confident of a deal on Ukraine, Report informs.

    "I've got to know that we're going to make a deal," the American leader said, answering a question about the circumstances under which he would be willing to meet with Putin. Trump spoke with White House press pool reporters aboard his plane during a refueling stop in Doha en route to Malaysia.

    Trump expressed disappointment with the progress of the peace process in Ukraine, while noting that he "has always had a great relationship with Vladimir Putin."

    Tramp Putinlə yalnız sülh razılaşmasına əmin olduğu halda görüşəcək
    Трамп назвал условие для встречи с Путиным

