Trump says doesn't rule out use of ground forces in Venezuela
Other countries
- 18 November, 2025
- 08:16
US President Donald Trump has said that he doesn't rule out a potential ground operation in Venezuela, Report informs via TASS.
"I don't rule out anything, we just have to take care of Venezuela," he told reporters when asked whether he is ready to rule out anything, including the use of ground forces, at this point.
