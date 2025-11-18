Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Trump says doesn't rule out use of ground forces in Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 08:16
    Trump says doesn't rule out use of ground forces in Venezuela

    US President Donald Trump has said that he doesn't rule out a potential ground operation in Venezuela, Report informs via TASS.

    "I don't rule out anything, we just have to take care of Venezuela," he told reporters when asked whether he is ready to rule out anything, including the use of ground forces, at this point.

    US President Donald Trump Venezuela ground operation
    Tramp Venesuelada quru əməliyyatının keçirilməsini istisna etməyib
    Трамп не исключил проведения наземной военной операции в Венесуэле

    Latest News

    08:28

    Black box analysis of Turkish cargo plane can take 2 months: Minister

    Region
    08:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijani athlete secures bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    08:16

    Trump says doesn't rule out use of ground forces in Venezuela

    Other countries
    08:05

    Trump's willing to sign sanctions bill against Russia under certain conditions

    Other countries
    22:03

    Euronews: Azerbaijan is a country of travel, partnership, and investment

    Media
    21:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijani military delegation visits NATO Defense College

    Foreign policy
    21:35
    Photo

    Rafiyev: Azerbaijan commits to reduce emissions by 40% 15 years earlier

    COP29
    21:11
    Photo

    Azerbaijan participates in NATO Charity Bazaar

    Foreign policy
    20:59
    Photo

    Inauguration of Euronews Baku Office held

    Media
    All News Feed