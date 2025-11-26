Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League

    Trump says directed Witkoff to Moscow for meeting with Putin

    Other countries
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 08:25
    Trump says directed Witkoff to Moscow for meeting with Putin

    US President Donald Trump instructed his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the White House host's post on Truth Social, Report informs.

    "In the hopes of finalizing this peace plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the [US] Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians," Trump announced. "I will be briefed on all progress made, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles," the US leader stressed.

    Steve Witkoff Vladimir Putin President Donald Trump
    Tramp: Uitkoff Putinlə görüşmək üçün Moskvaya gedəcək
    Трамп: Уиткофф поедет в Москву для встречи с Путиным

    Latest News

    11:26

    ADB to help Azerbaijan prepare projects for development of smart energy, digital infrastructure

    Finance
    11:20

    Volume of BTC oil transportation via Türkiye drops over 6%

    Energy
    11:19

    Cuban president meets senior official of New Azerbaijan Party

    Foreign policy
    11:04

    Gold prices rise on expectations of US Federal Reserve monetary easing

    Finance
    10:48
    Photo

    International seminar in Baku focuses on AI in cybersecurity

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    10:26

    Baku Security Forum Declaration published as document of UN General Assembly and Security Council

    Incident
    10:12
    Video

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag goalkeeper's three saves ranked among the best

    Football
    10:07

    Azeri Light crude price drops over 3% on global market

    Energy
    All News Feed