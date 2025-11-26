Trump says directed Witkoff to Moscow for meeting with Putin
- 26 November, 2025
- 08:25
US President Donald Trump instructed his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the White House host's post on Truth Social, Report informs.
"In the hopes of finalizing this peace plan, I have directed my Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow and, at the same time, Secretary of the [US] Army Dan Driscoll will be meeting with the Ukrainians," Trump announced. "I will be briefed on all progress made, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles," the US leader stressed.
