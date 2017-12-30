Trump’s special envoy: US to continue military ops against ISIS over Q1 2018

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The military operations in Syria against terrorist militants of ISIS will continue over the first quarter of 2018.

Report informs referring to the TASS, said Brett McGurk, US special envoy to the US-led coalition battling the ISIS.

In a letter released by US Department of State that was addressed to 74 members of global coalition battling ISIS consisting of states and international organization, he underlined that the fighting with ISIS militants continue in Syria.

“We expect the operations to continue over the first quarter (Q1) of 2018. Afterwards we will focus our efforts on stabilization of situation,” said special envoy.

He said US is prepared to remain in Syria until ISIS is defeated, stabilization efforts can be sustained, and there is meaningful progress in the Geneva-based political process aimed for enforcement of resolution # 2254 of the UN Security Council.

According to estimations of Pentagon, about 1,000 ISIS militants still remain in Syria and Iraq.