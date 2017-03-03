Trump’s son-in-law met with Russian ambassador to US

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ It was revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with Russian ambassador to US Sergei Kislyak.

Report informs citing Dw, March 3 edition of The New York Times says.

According to information, the meeting took place in Trump Tower, Manhattan in December last year. The meeting lasted for 20 minutes.

"They generally discussed the relationship to establish a line of communication between Trump and Moscow”, White House spokesperson Hope Hicks told.

The newspaper says that the White House has admitted that US former national security advisor Michael Flynn, Trump's election headquarters officials Jeffrey D. Gordon and Carter Page also spoke with Kislyak at the event in Cleveland in July 2016, within a Heritage Fund conference.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Moscow, Michael McFaul tweeted that S.Kislyak participated only in National Congress of Republican Party: "Democratic Party hasn't held such an event".