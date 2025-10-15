Trump posthumously awards Medal of Freedom to conservative activist Kirk

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    US President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the highest US civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom, to conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, Report informs via TASS.

    The US president gave the award to his widow, Erika Kirk.

    Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah.

    The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election.

    Tramp Kirki ölümündən sonra "Azadlıq" medalı ilə təltif edib
    Трамп посмертно наградил Кирка Президентской медалью Свободы

