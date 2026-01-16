Trump pledges support to Palestinian technocratic government in Gaza

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    US President Donald Trump has voiced his support to the Palestinian Technocratic Government that will administer Gaza, Report informs.

    In a post on Truth Social, Trump confirmed that phase two of the Gaza peace plan has begun.

    "As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition," the US leader wrote.

    "With the support of Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar, we will secure a comprehensive Demilitarization Agreement with Hamas, including the surrender of all weapons, and the dismantling of EVERY tunnel," he continued. "Hamas must immediately honor its commitments, including the return of the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay to full Demilitarization. As I have said before, they can do this the easy way, or the hard way."

    Prior to that, he announced that the Gaza Board of Peace, which will govern the Palestinian enclave, has been formed, and its members will be announced shortly.

