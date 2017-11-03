Trump: Not the best people coming to US on Green Card

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. President Donald Trump believes visa program, which gives the right to receive a green card - the status of a permanent resident of the United States - "not the best people" come to the country.

Report informs, Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"If you look at the lottery system and those people who come to our country on this lottery. You know, countries do not give their best people, "Trump said.

Previously, Trump reported on the need to get rid of "chain migration", in which visitors bring to the country "a whole family that can be a pure evil".