Trump demanded Maduro leave Venezuela by November 28 — Reuters

US President Donald Trump, in a November 21 phone conversation, demanded that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leave his country within a week, Reuters noted, Report informs.

According to its sources, the leaders' conversation lasted less than 15 minutes.

During it, Trump "told Maduro he had a week to leave Venezuela for the destination of his choice alongside his family members."

As clarified in the report, this deadline expired on Friday, November 28.

In this regard, on November 29, Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social that he had closed the airspace over Venezuela, stating that all "airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers" should consider the airspace over and around Venezuela "closed in its entirety."

According to the agency, Maduro, in the conversation with Trump, expressed a willingness to leave the country with family members "provided he and his family members had full legal amnesty, including the removal of all US sanctions and the end of a flagship case he faces before the International Criminal Court," as well as the lifting of US sanctions against 100 Venezuelan officials.

Furthermore, he emphasized that Venezuela's transitional government until new elections should be headed by the country's Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

Trump, according to the sources, "rejected most" of Maduro's demands.

Reuters noted that negotiations regarding the possibility of Maduro leaving Venezuela may continue.

On November 30, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had held a phone conversation with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.