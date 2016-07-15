Truck attack targets France's Nice, leaving 84 dead, 120 wounded - PHOTO - UPDATED

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll of a truck attack in Nice, France now reaches 84. Report informs, French Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

***09:10

Multiple deaths and injuries were reported in Nice, France Thursday as a truck plowed into the Bastille celebrations in a possible terror attack.

Report informs, firearms and grenades were found inside the truck as as anti-terrorist investigators took over the Nice attack probe.

At least 80 people were killed in the attack and 120 were injured with 47 in critical condition.

The driver, who drove at high speed for over 100 metres (yards) along the famed Promenade des Anglais seafront before hitting the mass of spectators, was shot dead.

According to the latest information, ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.