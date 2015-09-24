Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Traffic between Croatia and Serbia halted after reciprocal bans imposed. The Croatian authorities have banned Serbian citizens and cars from the country entering its territory, Report informs referring to foreign media.

The move comes after Serbia banned all Croatian goods and cargo vehicles from entering its borders.

Earlier on Thursday, Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said that Serbian police were instructed, to “not allow the entry through any border crossing any cargo vehicle registered in Croatia, nor any truck carrying goods made in Croatia.”

However, Croatia’s Prime Minister, Zoran Milanovic, said that he didn’t believe Serbia would go as far as introducing retaliatory measures because that would constitute an act “against the European Union.”