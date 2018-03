Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ People of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) must not afraid of US and other neighbors in the region.

Report informs citing the TASS, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at a joint press conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on the results of bilateral talks held in Tokyo.

"North Korea and its people should not be afraid of the US and other neighbors," he said.