Three Pakistani soldiers die in India-Pakistan control line shootout

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Indian troops on Monday shot down three Pakistani army soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) at Rakhchikri, Rawlakot sector, Report informs citing the TASS.

According to the report, one soldier was injuried.

As the Pakistani side notes, "it was India that initiated an unprovoked violation of the ceasefire regime, which led to the exchange of blows between the border troops of the two countries."

The incident comes two days after Pakistan killed four Indian Army officials ceasefire violation in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.