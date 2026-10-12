Azerbaijan, Cambodia exchange memo on co-op between their chambers of commerce
Business
- 12 October, 2026
- 16:26
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The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Azerbaijan and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce have exchanged a signed memorandum of understanding (MoU), Report informs.
The document exchange took place during the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum in Baku.
The MoU plays an important role in strengthening connections between the business communities of both countries, fostering trade and economic cooperation, and creating new opportunities for mutually beneficial enterprise.
Azərbaycan və Kamboca arasında daha bir Anlaşma Memorandumu mübadilə edilib
Азербайджан и Камбоджа обменялись меморандумом о сотрудничестве между торговыми палатами
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