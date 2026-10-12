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    Mikayil Jabbarov: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities with Cambodia

    Energy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:36
    Mikayil Jabbarov: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities with Cambodia

    Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) is ready to explore investment opportunities in Cambodia, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum.

    According to Report, he said energy, including green energy, was another important area of cooperation.

    "Azerbaijan is now a reliable global supplier of energy resources. A total of 16 countries receive natural gas from Azerbaijan via pipelines. The number of countries receiving liquefied natural gas is even higher. Competitive energy prices make Azerbaijan an attractive destination for manufacturing. We welcome partnerships in conventional energy, renewable energy and energy efficiency," he said.

    The minister noted that SOCAR was not merely a supplier but also an active investor.

    "Today, the company has investment operations in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, Central Asia and the wider region. We would be pleased to work with our partners in Cambodia, explore opportunities for cooperation and remain open to such initiatives," he added.

    Mikayil Jabbarov State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum
    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "SOCAR Kamboca ilə investisiya imkanlarını nəzərdən keçirir"
    Микаил Джаббаров: SOCAR рассматривает инвестиционные возможности с Камбоджей
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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