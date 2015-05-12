Three injured at shooting near the University of California

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were shot and wounded on Monday in the vicinity of the University of California in the US city of Santa Barbara. Report informs citing the TASS, an unknown offender fired around 19:30 local (7:30 Baku time).

According to the channel, "all the hostels of the University are currently cordoned off due to alarm announcement."

Information on the status of the victims have not yet received. Police are searching for a white car from which, according to eyewitnesses, shots were fired.