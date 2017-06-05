Three Arab states to maintain ties with Qatar

Baku. 5 June. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait, Oman and Jordan will not join sanctions against Qatar and not cut diplomatic ties with Doha.

Report informs citing Haber7, mentioned Arab states declared to maintain ties with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Yemen and Libya have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar, over what they say is the country's support of terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the region.

The conflict between Qatar and its neighbors occurred one week after the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, when the Qatari news agency posted a speech on behalf of the country's emir in support of building relations with Iran.

At the summit, Saudi Arabia on behalf of all the guests condemned Iran for its hostile policies and threatened with an adequate response. Later, the official representative of the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the agency's site was hacked, and the speech on behalf of the emir was published by hackers and has nothing to do with the Qatari leader.

However, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain considered this refutation to be unconvincing.