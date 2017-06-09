Theresa May re-elected to UK Parliament

© Globallookpress

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister Teresa May has been re-elected to parliament.

Report informs citing the TASS, The Premier won in the city of Maidenhead in Berkshire.

37 thousand people voted for her candidacy.

Earlier, Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, Education Minister Justin Greening, Defense Minister Michael Fallon, and Labor leader Jeremy Corbin were re-elected to the House of Commons.

According to the latest information, the opposition Labor Party receives 169 seats in the House of Commons, the Conservative Party of the Prime Minister won 154.