Theresa May announces expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from Britain - UPDATED

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ The UK will expel Russian diplomats as a response in the case of ex-colonel of Main Intelligence Directorate (MID) of Russia, Sergei Skripal. Report informs, the Sky News TV channel reported referring to an informed source.

According to the Sky News, British Prime Minister Teresa May will announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats as part of a series of measures in response to poisoning in Salisbury.

Notably, on March 4, Sergei Skripal, Russian military intelligence officer, acting as MID officer until 1999, and his 33-year-old daughter Julia, who came from Moscow to visit her father, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in Salisbury. They were urgently hospitalized in a state of severe poisoning with a rare neuro-paralytic substance. Both were in coma at the intensive care.

The British authorities qualified the poisoning of Skripal as an assassination attempt.

The Russian side said that it had no additional information about the incident, and agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

