UN Secretary-General to convene a special summit on migration

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon intends to convene a special summit on migration on September 30.

Report informs citing Russian media, Secretary General said it in his interview to Russian journalist Sergey Brilev.

"The current crisis expands like a tsunami. The first thing the European leaders, and Asian leaders wherever and whenever there was a similar crisis should do, their authorities should ensure that IDPs dignity and security - he said. - It's like just what European leaders demonstrate, started to demonstrate."

"But there is even more to be done. So I speak with the heads of European states on the phone, I'm going to invite them on special summit on migration crisis on September 30. The problem is urgent and needs to be solved", said Ban Ki-moon.