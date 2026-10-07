Bayramov: Azerbaijan remains committed to good-neighborly ties with CIS states

Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation with all CIS member states, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Turkmenistan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The minister wished Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov success ahead of Uzbekistan's upcoming chairmanship of the Commonwealth and expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to provide the necessary support in addressing the tasks ahead.

In his remarks, Bayramov stressed that amid growing global tensions, adherence to fundamental norms and principles of international law is becoming particularly important. According to him, cooperation based on mutual respect and consideration of interests is an important factor in regional stability, security and sustainable development.

Noting the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the CIS and the 20th anniversary of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation, the minister highlighted the Commonwealth's role as a platform for equal dialogue and multilateral interaction.

Bayramov also highlighted the importance of humanitarian cooperation on the CIS agenda and the significance of the Plan of Priority Events for 2027-2028, which includes more than 200 events.

He noted that the 3rd CIS Games held in Azerbaijan and events in Lachin as part of its status as the "Cultural Capital of the CIS 2025" made a significant contribution to cooperation in culture, youth and sports across the Commonwealth.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing trade, economic and transport cooperation with CIS states.

Bayramov pointed to positive dynamics in trade turnover. He also noted the continued development of the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, as well as port and railway infrastructure, facilitated by Azerbaijan's advantageous geographical location and large-scale infrastructure investments.

According to him, these steps will help fully realize the region's transit and economic potential.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on a number of multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. Participants also reviewed draft decisions planned for adoption at the level of heads of state and government.