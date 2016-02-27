 Top
    Terror act committed in Syria, two killed

    Explosion occurred a few hours later from entry into force of ceasefire agreement

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ At least two killed as a result of car bomb explosion in Salamia city of Hama, western province of Syria.

    Report informs, western new agencies report citing Syrian TV channels.

    No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. Interestingly, the explosion occurred a few hours later from entry into force of the agreement on ceasefire in Syria mediated by Russia and the US.

    Notably, ceasefire agreement has been reached for the first time in five years of war.

