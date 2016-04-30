Temporary partial truce comes into effect in Syria

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ A partial truce known as a "regime of calm" has come into effect in most parts of Syria apart from in the divided second city of Aleppo.

Report informs citing the BBC, the truce announced by the Syrian army became operational in two areas an hour after midnight local time on Friday.

A statement said it would last for 24 hours in Damascus and the Eastern Ghouta region outside the capital.

The truce is also due to last for 72 hours in the northern countryside of Latakia province.

There has been no explanation as to why the halt in fighting is only temporary.