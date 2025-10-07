Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that the negotiations on settlement in the Gaza Strip proceed "very well," as Hamas has been agreeing to "things that are very important," Report informs via TASS.

"I think we are doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Think we are going to have a deal on Gaza," Trump added. "We are going to have a Gaza deal, I"m pretty sure."