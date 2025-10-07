Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Other countries
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:01
    US President Donald Trump believes that the negotiations on settlement in the Gaza Strip proceed "very well," as Hamas has been agreeing to "things that are very important," Report informs via TASS.

    "I think we are doing very well. And I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important," Trump told reporters at the White House.

    "Think we are going to have a deal on Gaza," Trump added. "We are going to have a Gaza deal, I"m pretty sure."

    Tramp: Qəzza üzrə danışıqlar çox yaxşı keçir
    Трамп: Переговоры по урегулированию в секторе Газа идут очень хорошо

