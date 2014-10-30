​Talks on gas supplies among Russia, Ukraine and the EU held in Brussels

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ttrilateral negotiations among Russia, Ukraine and European Union were held in Brussels. Report informs citing Russian media, the parties failed to reach a final agreement regarding the supply of gas.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia was ready to sign the winter gas plan with Ukraine on a prepaid basis. In turn, the Head of Gazprom Alexey Miller said that all the fundamental conditions of the tripartite protocol among Russia, Ukraine and the EC were agreed. According to him, there is the only one protocol between Ukraine and the European Commission which still remains inconsistent. It includes payment guarantees of Russian gas supplies, without which no document will be signed.

Negotiations will be continued today.