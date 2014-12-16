Taliban claimed responsibility for the murder attack to Pakistan school - UPDATED

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ 126 people, including 100 students have been killed and 122 others injured in a Taliban seizure of a military-run school in the city of Peshawar, Pakistan. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Report informs citing foreign mass media, "Our suicide bombers have entered the school, they have instructions not to harm the children, but to target army personnel,"Taliban spokesman Muhammad Umar Khorasani told Reuters.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called the attack on the school a national tragedy and said he would personally supervise the army operation in Peshawar.

"I can't stay back in Islamabad. This is a national tragedy unleashed by savages"he said in a statement.

The provincial government declared three days of mourning over the tragedy.