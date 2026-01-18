Syrian army enters Tabqa, where Euphrates hydroelectric power station located

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The Syrian army has entered the city of Tabqa, where the Euphrates hydroelectric power station is located, the operative command of the armed forces of the Syrian transitional government said, Report informs via TASS.

    "Our troops have entered the city of Tabqa from several directions, the formations of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are surrounded in the area of the military airfield," according to a communique broadcast by Al Hadath TV channel.

    Syria Kurds SDF
    Suriya ordusunun bölmələri Tabqaya daxil olaraq silahlı dəstələri mühasirəyə alıb
    Части сирийской армии вступили в Табку, окружив силы боевиков

