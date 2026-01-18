Syrian army enters Tabqa, where Euphrates hydroelectric power station located
Other countries
- 18 January, 2026
- 16:13
The Syrian army has entered the city of Tabqa, where the Euphrates hydroelectric power station is located, the operative command of the armed forces of the Syrian transitional government said, Report informs via TASS.
"Our troops have entered the city of Tabqa from several directions, the formations of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are surrounded in the area of the military airfield," according to a communique broadcast by Al Hadath TV channel.
Latest News
16:13
Syrian army enters Tabqa, where Euphrates hydroelectric power station locatedOther countries
15:46
Jordan says King Abdullah received invitation to join Gaza peace boardOther countries
15:06
Terrorists who infiltrated from Afghanistan eliminated in TajikistanRegion
14:42
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
14:31
1 person found in search for missing aircraft in IndonesiaOther countries
13:37
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrsDomestic policy
13:23
11 injured in Istanbul microbus accidentRegion
13:09
Trump invites Lula da Silva to become one of Gaza Peace Council foundersOther countries
12:38