Syrian Ambassador claims ISIS leader Baghdadi injured

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of Daesh terrorist group, has been wounded, and the Syrian government is expecting his elimination soon, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad said, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Last week, media reports emerged claiming that Baghdadi was killed in a US airstrike. Pentagon and the Iraqi army denied these claims.

"There is no clear information on his killing, but I definitely know that he was wounded. But this does not matter, as in near future not only him, but also other ISIS members will be killed," he said.

The ambassador added that a meeting of Syrian and Russian defense ministers is currently being planned:

Indeed, one minister should visit the other, the place and the date are not known yet, but we have such plans," the official said answering a corresponding question.