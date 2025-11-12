Syria's Foreign Minister visits UK
Other countries
- 12 November, 2025
- 13:31
Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is visiting the United Kingdom on Wednesday for talks with senior British officials on bilateral and regional issues, according to the Ministry's Information Department, Report informs via SANA News Agency.
Britain lifted sanctions on President Ahmad al-Sharaa last week, following a similar decision by the United Nations Security Council.
The visit comes just two days after President al-Sharaa's trip to the White House, where he met with US President Donald Trump. In mid-October, he also held talks with the Russian president at the Kremlin.
The Syrian government is intensifying efforts to re-engage with the international community after more than a decade of diplomatic isolation.
Latest News
14:47
Photo
Ilham Aliyev receives new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of executive authoritiesDomestic policy
14:41
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity GamesIndividual sports
14:23
Kyrgyzstan preparing new program for SME development until 2030Finance
14:18
Black box of crashed Turkish Air Force cargo plane foundRegion
14:15
Azerbaijan continues filming five movies on Patriotic WarMilli Majlis
14:03
Photo
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese companyOther
13:52
Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash foundRegion
13:41
Pashinyan comments on why Armenia was previously denied arms salesRegion
13:31