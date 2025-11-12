Syria's Foreign Minister visits UK

Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is visiting the United Kingdom on Wednesday for talks with senior British officials on bilateral and regional issues, according to the Ministry's Information Department, Report informs via SANA News Agency.

Britain lifted sanctions on President Ahmad al-Sharaa last week, following a similar decision by the United Nations Security Council.

The visit comes just two days after President al-Sharaa's trip to the White House, where he met with US President Donald Trump. In mid-October, he also held talks with the Russian president at the Kremlin.

The Syrian government is intensifying efforts to re-engage with the international community after more than a decade of diplomatic isolation.