Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Syria's Foreign Minister visits UK

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 13:31
    Syria's Foreign Minister visits UK

    Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani is visiting the United Kingdom on Wednesday for talks with senior British officials on bilateral and regional issues, according to the Ministry's Information Department, Report informs via SANA News Agency.

    Britain lifted sanctions on President Ahmad al-Sharaa last week, following a similar decision by the United Nations Security Council.

    The visit comes just two days after President al-Sharaa's trip to the White House, where he met with US President Donald Trump. In mid-October, he also held talks with the Russian president at the Kremlin.

    The Syrian government is intensifying efforts to re-engage with the international community after more than a decade of diplomatic isolation.

    Syria United Kingdom Asaad al-Shaibani visit
    Suriyanın XİN rəhbəri Britaniyaya səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД Сирии отправился с визитом в Великобританию

    Latest News

    14:47
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev receives new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of executive authorities

    Domestic policy
    14:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity Games

    Individual sports
    14:23

    Kyrgyzstan preparing new program for SME development until 2030

    Finance
    14:18

    Black box of crashed Turkish Air Force cargo plane found

    Region
    14:15

    Azerbaijan continues filming five movies on Patriotic War

    Milli Majlis
    14:03
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese company

    Other
    13:52

    Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash found

    Region
    13:41

    Pashinyan comments on why Armenia was previously denied arms sales

    Region
    13:31

    Syria's Foreign Minister visits UK

    Other countries
    All News Feed