Syria's al-Bab to Aleppo highway under control of Turkish military

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighting against Daesh terrorists, have gained full control of the highway between Syria's al-Bab and Aleppo.

Report informs referring to Haber7, Turkish military staff said.

15 Daesh terrorists were killed during the clashes.

The Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) jets destroyed 48 Daesh terrorist targets in Syria, including an armored vehicle, shelters, ammunition depots and command-and-control centers.

The moves are part of Operation Euphrates Shield, which began on August 24 to rid Syria's northern border area of terrorist groups such as Daesh and PYD/YPG.