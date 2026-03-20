Switzerland blocks arms exports to US over Iran war
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 20:04
Switzerland has halted approvals for weapons exports to the United States, citing its neutrality amid the ongoing Israeli-US war on Iran, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
In a statement on Friday, the government said "the export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict."
"Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised," the statement added.
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