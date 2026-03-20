Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Switzerland blocks arms exports to US over Iran war

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 20:04
    Switzerland blocks arms exports to US over Iran war

    Switzerland has halted approvals for weapons exports to the United States, citing its neutrality amid the ongoing Israeli-US war on Iran, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    In a statement on Friday, the government said "the export of war materiel to countries involved in the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be authorised for the duration of the conflict."

    "Exports of war materiel to the USA cannot currently be authorised," the statement added.

    Weapons exports to US US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsveçrə İranla müharibəyə görə ABŞ-yə silah ixracını bloklayır
    Швейцария блокирует экспорт оружия в США из-за войны с Ираном

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